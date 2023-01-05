(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week. Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal. ...

