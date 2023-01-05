ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
11Alive

Ethics panel to recommend punishment for Georgia judge

ATLANTA — A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina county wants state Supreme Court to pass on tax dispute

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week. Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal. ...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy