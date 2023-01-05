Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra Cheskey was...
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Taxes on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
What You Shouldn’t Forget If Getting Married in South Dakota Or Minnesota
When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly. It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple,...
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
who13.com
Iowan in national spotlight for shedding 107 pounds
Many set weight loss goals in the new year. Ruth Peterson shares her journey to shed 107 pounds and what it is like being featured in “People.”
cbs2iowa.com
Rime ice seen across eastern Iowa Sunday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Rime ice lead to a magical, frosty look to the trees this weekend. Rime forms in the presence of freezing fog, which was ongoing Saturday and Sunday mornings. This is often mistaken as hoar frost, which coats the trees in a similar...
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
1380kcim.com
Two Western Iowa Students Earn Military Service Academy Nominations
Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.
