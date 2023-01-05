ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster

One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
cbs2iowa.com

Rime ice seen across eastern Iowa Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Rime ice lead to a magical, frosty look to the trees this weekend. Rime forms in the presence of freezing fog, which was ongoing Saturday and Sunday mornings. This is often mistaken as hoar frost, which coats the trees in a similar...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
B100

The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
1380kcim.com

Two Western Iowa Students Earn Military Service Academy Nominations

Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.
