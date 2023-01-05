Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO