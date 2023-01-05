Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bucs pull Tom Brady in Week 18; Blaine Gabbert in at quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced starting quarterback Tom Brady with Blaine Gabbert for "non-injury reasons" in their Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs, so it is not overly surprising that the team would decide to cut Brady's day short. Blaine Gabbert will take over for Brady and will likely finish out today's game.
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (knee) will not return in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) for the remainder of their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth needed help getting off the field after suffering a knee in jury in the fourth quarter, and was carted to the locker room and ruled out afterwards. The second-year tight end has been one of the most reliable options in the Steelers' passing game this season, and would be sorely missed if he sustained a multi-week injury.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Home Packers Cover this Spread?
A massive playoff showdown graces us on Sunday Night Football, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions with a likely spot in the playoffs on the line. Per our power rankings, it could be a solid matchup, as the host Packers clock in 13th, while the Lions sit back a bit lower at 19th. The Packers are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under sits at 49.5 points.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman ejected in Week 18
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman was ejected from the team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints. Foreman got into a scuffle with Saints defender Marcus Davenport, leading to both being ejected from Sunday's contest. Foreman had rushed 12 times for 67 yards prior to his ejection. With...
Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the final 40-plus minutes of Sunday's must-win contest. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft should see more work as long as Hill is unavailable.
Ravens waive wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday
The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver DeSean jackson on Saturday. Jackson's tenure with Baltimore will end after the veteran played in seven games this season. Expect Sammy Watkins to see more snaps going forward. On 17 targets this season, Jackson accounted for nine receptions for 153 yards and 2.04...
Tyler Boyd returns to game for Bengals in Week 18
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has returned to Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boyd was being evaluated for a concussion after a hit to the head. He has cleared that process, however, and is back in the game for the Bengals. Before exiting, Boyd had 3 catches on...
Giants' Saquon Barkley (rest) inactive in Week 18
The New York Giants listed Saquon Barkley (rest) as inactive for the team's Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley will take the day off as the Giants finish off their regular season against the Eagles. The team is also resting quarterback Daniel Jones, meaning Davis Webb will make his first start.
Raheem Mostert (thumb) won't return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will not return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Mostert suffered a thumb injury in the team's must-win game with the playoffs on the line. After originally being deemed questionable to return, he has officially been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Jeff Wilson is now the unquestioned lead back.
Juwan Johnson (quad) active for Saints in Week 18
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a quad ailment. Despite that, he will suit up in the team's final matchup of the 2022-23 campaign. Our models project Johnson...
Mike Williams (back) expected to practice for Chargers this week
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' MRI revealed a back contusion, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams suffered a minor back injury in the Chargers' regular-season finale, but Staley expects him to practice at some point before Saturday's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to exiting in the second quarter on Sunday, Williams caught 4 passes (5 targets) for 32 yards.
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert breaks thumb
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 victory over the New York Jets. Mostert left in the second half of Sunday's win and he's now uncertain for the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert expected to undergo thumb surgery Monday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to undergo thumb surgery on Monday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Mostert is dealing with a significant break in his thumb after exiting the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite the description, McDaniel indicated that Mostert could still suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Duren's status is currently in limbo after Detroit's center was listed with right ankle soreness. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, expect Isaiah Stewart to see more minutes at the five if Duren is inactive.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/9/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
