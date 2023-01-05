The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) for the remainder of their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth needed help getting off the field after suffering a knee in jury in the fourth quarter, and was carted to the locker room and ruled out afterwards. The second-year tight end has been one of the most reliable options in the Steelers' passing game this season, and would be sorely missed if he sustained a multi-week injury.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO