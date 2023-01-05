ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Three arrested for conspiracy to deal meth in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested after police say they were part of a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. According to Washington Police, on Jan. 4, officers along with members of the DEA Drug Task Force had been investigating narcotics distribution in the area. The investigation reportedly led officers to the area of […]
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth

CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
CARLISLE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity

BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...
vincennespbs.org

Drug investigation nets 3

Washington City Police have released details concerning three drug arrests. The department was working with the DEA Task Force conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics which led them to Longfellow Park and Greenwood Street. Charges included Level 2 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Meth over 10 Grams.
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
wbiw.com

Man arrested after throwing drugs out of vehicle window

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was detained early Wednesday morning after a Bedford Police officer got behind his Mitsubishi SUV and noticed the driver throwing a bag out of the window, which he later admitted contained methamphetamine. The officer noticed a vehicle struggling to maintain its lane of travel...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN

