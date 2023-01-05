Read full article on original website
Three arrested for conspiracy to deal meth in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested after police say they were part of a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. According to Washington Police, on Jan. 4, officers along with members of the DEA Drug Task Force had been investigating narcotics distribution in the area. The investigation reportedly led officers to the area of […]
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth
CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the Men’s Warming Shelter on H Street Sunday. When police arrived at 12:40 a.m., they found 25-year-old Benjamin Burgoon standing between two parked cars yelling and screaming on the north side of the Men’s Warming Shelter.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after argument over a phone call turned physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a domestic battery charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 22, a woman arrived at the Sheriff’s Department to report a battery. The woman told police that 56-year-old Brian Jones was taking her home after dinner when...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
Police: Man tried to swallow joint, throw marijuana out of vehicle during Monroe Co. pursuit
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after police said he tried throwing marijuana out of an open car door and swallowing a joint during an overnight pursuit. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was getting ready to serve an arrest warrant around 1:10 a.m. Monday when they said a car matching […]
wbiw.com
Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Bloomington couple accused of giving teen meth in exchange for babysitting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington couple is accused of giving a teenager methamphetamine in exchange for babysitting their three children. Adrian Fish, 38, and Samantha Ottinger, 32, had their initial hearings Monday afternoon in Monroe County. Documents say Fish and Ottinger frequently gave the teen meth as payment for...
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
wbiw.com
Former Jackson County Township Trustee facing criminal charges after the state says she overpaid herself
SEYMOUR – Former Jackson Township trustee 61-year-old Linda Auleman was arrested Friday on charges of theft and official misconduct. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 12:08 p.m. and released 8 minutes later after posting a $1,505 cash bond. A warrant was issued for Auleman’s arrest, who...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...
vincennespbs.org
Drug investigation nets 3
Washington City Police have released details concerning three drug arrests. The department was working with the DEA Task Force conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics which led them to Longfellow Park and Greenwood Street. Charges included Level 2 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Meth over 10 Grams.
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after throwing drugs out of vehicle window
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was detained early Wednesday morning after a Bedford Police officer got behind his Mitsubishi SUV and noticed the driver throwing a bag out of the window, which he later admitted contained methamphetamine. The officer noticed a vehicle struggling to maintain its lane of travel...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
