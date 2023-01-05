ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Speaker battle heads to eighth ballot after McCarthy concessions fail to move holdouts

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSy8y_0k4gwXoh00


T he House commenced the eighth round of voting for speaker after Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) detractors remained unmoved by his latest concessions in the seventh ballot.

The 20 conservative Republicans blocking McCarthy from the gavel still say there is no deal, and the only change since the last ballot Wednesday afternoon is Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) voting for former President Donald Trump rather than alternative candidate Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

MCCARTHY FOE MATT GAETZ VOTES FOR TRUMP ON SEVENTH BALLOT

Republicans may call for a motion to adjourn after this ballot and keep talking with the holdouts. Democrats are whipping against adjourning, and the vote Wednesday night to push the next vote until Thursday nearly failed when four of the rebel GOP lawmakers joined with them.

Though McCarthy has made numerous concessions to the group, including allowing one member to act on the motion to vacate the chair, placing more conservative hard-liners on the House Rules Committee, promising votes on key bills, and not spending in safe Republican primaries, a few of the detractors that include Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) remain unswayed. Another group that includes Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Dan Bishop (R-NC) says they could be swayed if more of their demands are met.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This is the first time since 1923 that electing the speaker has taken more than one ballot.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
POLITICO

The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.

The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight

Former President Trump’s political clout has taken another serious hit, as Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership bid ignore his pleas to back the California Republican.  It’s just the latest sign that Trump’s once-iron grip on his party is weakening, a reality that raises questions about his 2024 presidential bid while giving rivals more…
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy