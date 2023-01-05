Read full article on original website
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Federal Disaster Aid Approved For California
This latest storm is causing an array of impacts for the rush-hour commute around the Bay Area. Flooding in the East Bay, downed trees, high winds on the Bay Bridge, and BART delays are all making for a rough Monday morning. [KRON4]. President Biden has approved governor Gavin Newsom's request...
SFist
Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday
Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Zoo Takes In Second Orphaned Mountain Lion Cub
The Oakland Zoo has taken in yet another orphaned mountain lion cub, this one found in Soquel, near Santa Cruz. The 4- to 5-month old cub has been named Hazel, and joins Holly, who was brought to the zoo last month and is showing steady improvement after arriving severely malnourished. [Bay City News / Facebook / KRON4]
SFist
Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home
Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
SFist
Huge Landslides Shut Down Roads In Santa Cruz County, Including Southbound Highway 17
Impacts from the ongoing parade of storms continue to be most severe just south of the Bay Area in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, and on Monday, the main route into Santa Cruz from the north, Highway 17, was completely blocked by a landslide. Sometime around 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
KTVU FOX 2
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
