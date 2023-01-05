ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday

Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Zoo Takes In Second Orphaned Mountain Lion Cub

The Oakland Zoo has taken in yet another orphaned mountain lion cub, this one found in Soquel, near Santa Cruz. The 4- to 5-month old cub has been named Hazel, and joins Holly, who was brought to the zoo last month and is showing steady improvement after arriving severely malnourished. [Bay City News / Facebook / KRON4]
Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home

Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area

Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Man rescued from water in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise

As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
