The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
50 Cent Releases ‘In Da Club’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 7, 2003: Twenty years ago, 50 Cent kicked off 2003 with the release of "In Da Club," the first single from his soon-to-be-released debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Produced by Dr. Dre and Michael Elizondo, "In Da Club"...
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Freddie Gibbs Has Four Joint Projects on the Way, But Being the Best Rapper to Ever Act Is Priority
Candor and comedic flair have been some of Freddie Gibbs' prized attributes both in and out of music. As one of the game's most respected MCs, he's now more serious than ever about elevating his acting career. Words: Luke Fox. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Drake and Future Break Highest-Grossing Record With Summer Sixteen Tour – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 8, 2017: On this day, Drake and Future shattered a new record with their Summer Sixteen Tour. After totaling up the ticket sales from 2016, Drizzy and Hendrix's trek was proclaimed the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. According to...
These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023
A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.
Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court
The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court. Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."
Kris Kross Drop Final Album Young, Rich & Dangerous – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 9, 1996: On this day in 1996, Kris Kross released Young, Rich & Dangerous, their third and final album together. The project arrived four years after the Atlanta rap duo of Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith burst onto the scene and dropped their game-changing 1992 debut album, Totally Krossed Out. In 1993, they delivered their second effort, the platinum-seller Da Bomb.
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
Big Scarr Collaborator Accuses Gucci Mane of Taking Back Offer to Pay for Scarr’s Funeral
UPDATE (Jan. 9):. Gucci Mane's team has provided the following statement to XXL regarding his contribution to Big Scarr's funeral costs:. "This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral." ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):. A friend of Big Scarr is accusing Gucci...
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series
50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
Blueface Insists on Calling Chrisean Rock a Bitch Although She Asked Him to Stop
The toxicity level of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship is on full display on their new reality show Crazy in Love. In a recent episode, the Cali rapper insisted on calling Chrisean a bitch despite her opposition. The latest episode of the show aired on Sunday night (Jan. 8). During...
Kodak Black Admits He Cried When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him
Saweetie is breaking hearts out here and she doesn't even know it. Apparently, Kodak Black cried when the "ICY GRL" chose Quavo over him. On Friday (Jan. 6), a video surfaced of Kodak Black on Instagram Live talking with fellow Florida rapper Yungeen Ace. During the conversation, Kodak admitted that he cried after Saweetie chose Quavo to be her boyfriend over him.
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
‘Wednesday’ Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix
This should not be a huge surprise. The new version of The Addams Family became the second-biggest original series in Netflix history behind only Stranger Things Season 4. (Subscribers watched 1.237 billion hours of Wednesday in its first month of availability.) But now it is official: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
