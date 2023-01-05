Read full article on original website
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Neue Klasse Is The Most Expensive Project In BMW History
BMW's upcoming Neue Klasse project is the most expensive the German automaker has undertaken in its 106-year history, Chief Technical Officer Frank Weber told CarBuzz at this year's CES in Las Vegas. "First off, [Neue Klasse] is the most expensive project in BMW history," said Weber. "Not only are the...
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide Is A Foot-Long Replica Of Bugatti's Craziest Hypercar
The Bugatti Bolide is officially in production, only it's not the track-ready hypercar just yet, but rather the Lego Technic version of the Bolide. Lego has expanded its Technic set offerings with the new Bugatti, resulting in a significantly smaller version of the sold-out hypercar. Comprising 905 pieces, when assembled, the Lego Bolide measures three inches tall, 12 inches long, and five inches wide.
Mercedes-Benz Fans Have Plenty To Celebrate In 2023
Mercedes-Benz has compiled a list of all the notable anniversaries it will celebrate in 2023, and it's a long one. Throughout the year, Mercedes-Benz Classic will elaborate on these memories as the dates pass. The first celebration looks back on an achievement from 40 years ago. 1-20 January 1983 was...
BMW M Boss Does A Walkaround Of The New 2023 M2
BMW M has shared some new details and footage on the new M2, and who better to talk us through it than Frank van Meel, head of BMW M? Van Meel starts by telling us all what we know. "It's got an extroverted, bold, unique design." Thankfully, the M boss...
Hennessey Venom F5 Variant Teased With Roof Scoop And Fixed Wing
Hennessey has teased a new version of the Venom F5 hypercar, due to be revealed today ahead of its first public appearance at the Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance this weekend (January 15). The lone teaser image showcases an illustrated silhouette of the vehicle's side profile in black and white, with...
Lancia Stratos Restomod Built On Ferrari F430 Scuderia Platform Is A $900k Bargain
A Manifattura Automobili Torino Lancia Stratos is currently up for grabs at Selected Car Investment for a cool €850,000 (or $907,672 at the time of writing). The famous modern Stratos has to count as one of the best restomods of all time, if not the best. This unit is exceptional, not just because of the historically accurate Alitalia livery (you can see a video of the original Alitalia Stratos heading up the hill at Goodwood at the bottom of this article). These modern Stratos creations were built on one of two platforms, depending on how deep the original customers' pockets were. It was either based on the standard F430 (arguably of the all-time greats) or the F430 Scuderia, definitely one of the all-time greats. The example you see here was built on the latter chassis but with a few inches removed from the wheelbase to make it even gnarlier, as was the case with all such Stratos conversions.
Watch Lamborghini Show Off The Urus Performante's Rally Mode
Lamborghini has released a video showing off the Urus Performante's new Rally Mode functionality on a crazy fun-looking dirt track. Lamborghini paired its Attribute and Performance Developer, Mario Fasanetto, with Instagrammer and YouTuber Paul Wallace for some dirty oversteering action to show how Rally Mode turns any driver into a dirt-road driving god.
Mercedes-Benz Reinvents The Nodding Dog With Internet Sensation Superplastic
In partnership with internet sensation Superplastic, Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the iconic nodding dog for the digital age. Announced at CES 2023, the two entities will work together to introduce a new character to the Superplastic world. Superdackel - a reinvention of the much-loved "Wackeldackel" dashboard companion - will feature in a short film starring Janky and Guggimon, characters from the Superplastic universe.
Sebastian Vettel Never Drove His Nissan GT-R Black Edition And Now It's Up For Grabs
Sebastian Vettel is officially retired, and the four-time world champ is spending his golden years cleaning up his garage. Admittedly, a Nissan GT-R Black Edition does clash with the driver's current climate-conscious public persona. It appears Vettel is pulling the same stunt as Sir Lewis Hamilton, who got rid of his supercars a while ago.
Automobili Estrema's 2,000-HP Fulminea Hypercar Aiming For Nurburgring Record
Italian startup, Automobili Estrema, claims its 2,012-horsepower (1.5 MW), all-electric Fulminea hypercar will break the Nurburgring lap record for electric sports cars in September 2023. The company makes no claims as to whether it's targeting the production EV record or not, which gives it a pretty big target range to aim for.
The Porsche Experience Center In Atlanta Just Got Better
The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia just announced a new second driver development track that will open on April 1, 2023. Attendees of PEC could previously rent a Porsche sports car to drive around the 1.6-mile driver development track. This second track adds another 1.3 miles, nearly doubling the distance for 90-minute drive sessions. Porsche says the new track can be driven separately or in combination with the old track and it features elements from some of the world's most famous circuits.
Bugatti Delivered More New Hypercars In 2022 Than Ever Before
2022 was Bugatti's finest year to date from a delivery perspective, with no fewer than 80 new hypercars delivered to their wealthy buyers. This fits with what CEO Mate Rimac said in August: "We don't see any slowdown at the moment; quite the opposite. With Bugatti, we are sold out well into 2025. So even if the [recession] is a few years, we will come out [of it] even stronger."
Watch The Ferrari 812 Superfast Successor Go Sideways At Fiorano
Ferrari has continued work on its V12-engined 812 Superfast successor, and we're seeing it here on track at Fiorano. Obviously, the brand is using a Ferrari Roma as a mule still, indicating that the 812's replacement is a ways off yet. Ferrari has been using a Roma as a mule since early last year, just after 812 Superfast production ended.
Mustang-Based Steeda Q850 Streetfighter Is An 825 HP Brute
Florida-based tuning company Steeda has unveiled its latest monster Mustang with upgraded aerodynamics and suspension, then topped off with a supercharged V8 with 825 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. According to Steeda, the Q850 Streetfighter hits 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and the quarter mile in 10.23 seconds, while the rest of its upgrades give it a severe attitude and a big, extra dose of handling prowess. Also, according to Steeda, it's the most powerful non-OEM production Mustang you can buy. Steeda has built a faster Mustang, but it was something special.
Porsche Design Releases Ultra-Limited Chronograph 1 In Honor Of The GP Ice Race 2023
Porsche Design has released a gorgeous timepiece in honor of the GP Ice Race 2023 in Zell am See, Austria. Based on the Chronograph 1, the new wristwatch was designed with input from Ferdi Porsche and Constantin Klein, both of whom are responsible for reviving the legendary motorsport event. The aesthetic of this highly limited piece harks back to the example first released in 1972 but has been enhanced by introducing additional refinements and features.
Subaru Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana 2022
Subaru is documenting the behind-the-scenes effort that went into creating Travis Pastrana's insane Gymkhana 2022 in a new video series. Launch Control is Subaru's video coverage of its rally efforts with drivers like the incredibly talented Travis Pastrana, which typically entails glossy footage of a built Subaru WRX sliding through the woods at Mach 9. This time around, however, we get to see what goes into making an installment of the famous Gymkhana video series, from stunt choreography to vehicle construction.
