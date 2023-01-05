ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WZZM 13

Brayan Peña to manage Whitecaps again in 2023

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — West Michigan Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña is headed back to LMCU Ballpark, returning for his third season at the helm in 2023 with a blend of new and familiar faces within his coaching staff as part of a move announced in conjunction with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
