Stamford, CT

i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District.
NORTH SALEM, NY
heystamford.com

12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford

If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
STAMFORD, CT
ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000.
YONKERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Tropical Paradise Finds a Home in Cos Cob

The opportunity to review Island Fin Poke was born out of a chance meeting at everyone’s favorite bank, The First Bank of Greenwich. In on my weekly run to deposit checks and say hello, Frank Gaudio introduced me to the man who brought Island Fin Poke to Greenwich, Jamie Darnow, who invited me to come in for a taste.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE

