Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Mount Sinai Morningside and West nurses reach a preliminary deal as 7,000 nurses strikeMalek SherifNew York City, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Related
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Finger Stuck in Playground Equipment
2023-01-09@ 12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child got their finger stuck in a piece of playground equipment at Waltersville School at 150 Hallet Street. Firefighters were dispatched to unassemble the equipment to free the child.
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
heystamford.com
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford
If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Tropical Paradise Finds a Home in Cos Cob
The opportunity to review Island Fin Poke was born out of a chance meeting at everyone’s favorite bank, The First Bank of Greenwich. In on my weekly run to deposit checks and say hello, Frank Gaudio introduced me to the man who brought Island Fin Poke to Greenwich, Jamie Darnow, who invited me to come in for a taste.
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
Lottery lovers all know that no one won the big Powerball drawing over the weekend, but one lucky Hudson Valley player did win $50,000. New York Lottery officials said the third-prize ticket was purchased in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie at 1118 Mannat Inc., at 818 Dutchess Turnpike. The winning numbers...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
darientimes.com
New York woman charged in alleged retail theft ring targeting Victoria's Secret stores
STAMFORD — A New York woman was arrested last week on charges connected to an alleged retail theft ring that struck Victoria’s Secret stores across the state for nearly $29,000 worth of goods, according to an arrest warrant. Ezzria Figeroux, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree larceny...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Bridgeport Business Gonzo Cycle Worx Strives to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Motorcycle, ATV Needs
Ben Gonzalez has been riding dirt bikes for 40 years and has worked in the motorcycle industry for more than 20 years so it should come as little surprise that he has a passion for things with wheels. He and his wife, Theresa Gonzalez, have recently used that passion to...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Comments / 0