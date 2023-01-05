ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Feds Put Stop To Animal Transporter Year After Crash Left Monkeys Running Around Pennsylvania

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsaO4_0k4gvlGC00

The animal trucking company involved in a high-profile crash that had escaped monkeys running around Pennsylvania has been shut down by federal officials.

PETA apparently submitted evidence to the US Department of Transportation that Quebedeaux’s Transport appeared to be illegally transporting monkeys to labs, the organization said in a news release.

An email from the DOT obtained by Daily Voice confirms Quebedeaux’s Transport, Jeff Quebedeaux, is "out of the transportation business."

In January 2022, a trailer carrying 100 monkeys overturned in a crash with a dump truck on I-80 near Route 54 in Montour County. Responders spent several hours trying to contain some animals that had escaped.

The company's shutdown nearly a year later follows owner Jeff Quebedeaux’s alleged failed attempt to turn a defunct Louisiana human prison into a quarantine facility that would house hundreds of monkeys imported into the U.S. for use in laboratories, PETA said.

Quebedeaux took to LinkedIn to proclaim his innocence, acknowledging a federal investigation but denying any wrongdoing.

"Just for the record I want to let everybody know that I have done nothing wrong in the industry and plan on not doing anything wrong because the feds have made me sign paperwork saying that I would never come back to the research field," he writes. "The only thing I have done for the last 39 years of my life."

PETA sent complaints to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the USDA and provided local and state officials with information about the potential hazards of warehousing monkeys in a decrepit prison.

Quebedeaux was apparently denied the licenses needed to warehouse monkeys, and the local and state agencies cracked down on his proposal for a quarantine facility.

For years, Quebedeaux’s trucks crisscrossed the U.S. carrying some of the tens of thousands of monkeys imported and used for experimentation, PETA said.

The vast majority of the monkeys transported were long-tailed macaques —one of two species of monkeys pushed to the brink of extinction by experimenters’ demands. These monkeys, who PETA says can harbor diseases transmissible to humans, land at U.S. airports and travel on U.S. highways, often for thousands of miles, before reaching quarantine facilities.

“PETA’s persistence has flushed Quebedeaux’s Transport—and its plan to build a massive monkey quarantine facility at a dilapidated human prison—down the drain where it belongs,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “We are now calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to end the importation of monkeys destined for laboratories.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

'Real Housewives' Star Gets Prison Time For New York-Based Fraud Scheme

A former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was sentenced to several years in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme based in New York. Jennifer Shah, age 49, who appeared on the show beginning in 2020, was sentenced to six ½ years in prison on Friday, Jan. 6 for targeting elderly victims in the scheme and defrauding them out of their savings, according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy