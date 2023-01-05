Cougars come out on top at Rosebud-Lott Tournament

Last week the Rosebud-Lott Cougars basketball team came out in first place in the Rosebud-Lott Tournament.

They played two games on Tuesday, the first was against the Normangee Panthers. The Cougars soundly defeated the Panthers 45-28. Their next game was against the Italy Gladiators, and the Cougars were victorious, winning 50-30.

Rosebud-Lott would get a fastbreak layup by Breon Lewis (10) off a great assist by Kyle Finan (11) to take a 6-4 lead. The Cougars would increase their lead with a three pointer by Clayton Doskocil (3) to make the score 11-6, which was followed with a fastbreak layup by Lewis for a 13-6 lead. The first quarter ended with Rosebud-Lott winning 13-7. The Cougars started the second quarter strong and got a three pointer by Jamarquis Johnson (1) to make it a 18-12 lead. Italy closed the gap and the score became 20-16. Rosebud-Lott would shut down their run with a three point shot by Doskocil for a 25-16 lead, which would be the score going into halftime.

Rosebud-Lott opened the third quarter with a three pointer by Doskocil for double digit 28-18 lead. The Cougars extended their lead with a fastbreak layup by Johnson off an assist by Doskocil to make the score 33-20. The third quarter ended with Rosebud-Lott leading 33-22.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars stayed aggressive, and got a layup by Preston Hering (32) for a 39-24 lead. Johnson helped extend the lead with a three pointer to make the score 44-26. The Cougars increased their lead to 48-28, and went on to win 50-30.

The Cougars played two more games on Wednesday. The first game was against the Valley Mills Eagles and Rosebud-Lott won 44-30. The second game was against the Waco Lions JV team, and Rosebud-Lott defeated them 54-33. The Cougars scored on two consecutive layups by Preston Hering (32) for an early 9-3 lead. That was soon followed with a floater by Jamarquis Johnson (1) to make it a 12-6 lead. The first quarter ended with Rosebud-Lott winning 15-11.

Rosebud-Lott started the second quarter with a layup by Breon Lewis (10) to make it a 17-13 lead. That was later followed with a layup by Clayton Doskocil (3) to make the score 20-13. The Cougars increased their lead to double digits at 24-13 and went into halftime winning 25-13. Rosebud-Lott started the third quarter with a fastbreak layup by Kyle Finan (11) for a commanding 27-13 lead. The Cougars stayed aggressive with a basket by Lewis to make it a 33-20 lead. Doskocil helped pile on with another layup to make the score 37-22. The third quarter ended with Rosebud-Lott ahead 41-25.

Rosebud-Lott opened the fourth quarter with a layup by Hering for a whopping 43-25 lead. The lead grew to 20 points on a three-pointer by Doskocil to make the score 47-27. The Cougars went on win 54-33 to finish the tournament undefeated.

On Friday, the Cougars hosted the Waco Meyer Ravens for their district opener and soundly defeated them 41-31. After playing the Crawford Pirates on Tuesday, Rosebud-Lott will head on the road to take on the Bosqueville Bulldogs. Tip off is set for 7:15 p.m.