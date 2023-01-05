Did Drake just confirm he actually was detained by Swedish police?. Tonight (Dec. 31), Drake took to Instagram to share one of his semi-frequent carousel posts. Included in this round on content was a video on the second slide that appeared to show himself being detained by police while in Sweden. Although you can't full see the face of the person being escorted by officers, it can be assumed that it's Drake based off the hair and slight vision of facial hair.

