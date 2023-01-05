Read full article on original website
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Kanye West Mural Appears in Glass Onion Movie
Kanye West has been out of the limelight for the past few weeks, but his image recently showed up in the new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. On Dec. 23, the new movie starring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista began streaming on Netflix, with fans taking note of one scene where Ye makes a cameo, sort of. In a scene taking place at the exorbitant island mansion of billionaire tech guru Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), a large mural featuring Kanye can be seen in the background.
Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future
Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future. Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future. "I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that...
Angela Bassett’s Son Told Her Michael B. Jordan Died in Fake Celebrity Death TikTok Trend
Even celebrity parents aren't safe from TikTok trends, like the one that has people tricking their parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity died. Angela Bassett's 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, participated in the trend recently by telling her that actor Michael B. Jordan passed away. The two actors starred in...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel
R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
Miley Cyrus, J-Hope and More Celebs Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023
Celebrities are ringing in 2023 with memories, new year's resolutions and social media tributes. Dec. 31, 2022, marked the end of another year with numerous year-end wrap-up social media posts and a handful of televised specials to ring in the new year with some of the hit songs from the past 365 days.
Video Appears to Confirm Drake Was Detained By Swedish Police
Did Drake just confirm he actually was detained by Swedish police?. Tonight (Dec. 31), Drake took to Instagram to share one of his semi-frequent carousel posts. Included in this round on content was a video on the second slide that appeared to show himself being detained by police while in Sweden. Although you can't full see the face of the person being escorted by officers, it can be assumed that it's Drake based off the hair and slight vision of facial hair.
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
