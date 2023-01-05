SALT LAKE CITY – No. 6 LSU gymnastics recorded a school road score Friday of 196.725 with it wasn’t to surpass No. 3 and home standing Utah’s score of 197.275. “That was a solid start,” LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said. “The difference in the meet was that we walked on almost all of our landings throughout the meet, and they didn’t. We can land better than that. I’m proud of the fight and the fact that we can go on the road and not fall. It’s a baseline start and we came very close to doing what we wanted to do, and now we’re going to move on to the next and focus on getting better.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO