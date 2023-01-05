ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Associated Press ranks unbeaten LSU women’s basketball No. 5

The LSU women’s basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers, the first time for the program since the 2009 season. The Tigers of second-year coach Kim Mulkey are 16-0 overall for the first time in school history, one of three teams without a loss nationally, and are among four teams, including No. 1 South Carolina, atop the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 record. They travel to Missouri on Thursday at 6 p.m. and host Auburn on Sunday.
Key addition: LSU adds commitment from former freshman All-America corner Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut

LSU’s rebuilding of its cornerback position continued with the addition of another key pillar. The Tigers, who lost starting corners Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner from the 2022 team, added its third cornerback from the NCAA transfer portal with a commitment from Syracuse sophomore Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut, who announced the decision on his Twitter page.
No. 6 LSU gymnastics open with road loss against No. 3 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – No. 6 LSU gymnastics recorded a school road score Friday of 196.725 with it wasn’t to surpass No. 3 and home standing Utah’s score of 197.275. “That was a solid start,” LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said. “The difference in the meet was that we walked on almost all of our landings throughout the meet, and they didn’t. We can land better than that. I’m proud of the fight and the fact that we can go on the road and not fall. It’s a baseline start and we came very close to doing what we wanted to do, and now we’re going to move on to the next and focus on getting better.”
