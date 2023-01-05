Read full article on original website
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
tigerrag.com
Associated Press ranks unbeaten LSU women’s basketball No. 5
The LSU women’s basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers, the first time for the program since the 2009 season. The Tigers of second-year coach Kim Mulkey are 16-0 overall for the first time in school history, one of three teams without a loss nationally, and are among four teams, including No. 1 South Carolina, atop the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 record. They travel to Missouri on Thursday at 6 p.m. and host Auburn on Sunday.
tigerrag.com
Key addition: LSU adds commitment from former freshman All-America corner Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut
LSU’s rebuilding of its cornerback position continued with the addition of another key pillar. The Tigers, who lost starting corners Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner from the 2022 team, added its third cornerback from the NCAA transfer portal with a commitment from Syracuse sophomore Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut, who announced the decision on his Twitter page.
tigerrag.com
Sweet 16: No. 7 LSU sets school mark for best start, follows lead of Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese past Kentucky
LSU freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson continued to grow up in front of her Hall of Fame coach. With the No. 7 Tigers leading by a basket and looking for a spark midway through the second quarter Johnson stepped to the forefront with a series of plays that defied her years.
tigerrag.com
Jim Kleinpeter: Kelly’s transformational season has LSU football pointed toward greater success
A lot can happen in one season. A lot did for the LSU football team. It’s hard to fathom the Tigers could go from one of the most frustrating losses in school history to perhaps its most magnificent bowl performance, excluding those that produced national championships. It took LSU...
tigerrag.com
Texas A&M batters LSU in the paint, dominates now reeling Tigers, 69-56
It doesn’t matter if you know what’s coming at you if you’re powerless to stop it. LSU knew exactly what to expect from Texas A&M in Reed Arena on Saturday, Tigers coach Matt McMahon said. But that did not matter. LSU could do nothing to combat it.
tigerrag.com
No. 6 LSU gymnastics open with road loss against No. 3 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – No. 6 LSU gymnastics recorded a school road score Friday of 196.725 with it wasn’t to surpass No. 3 and home standing Utah’s score of 197.275. “That was a solid start,” LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said. “The difference in the meet was that we walked on almost all of our landings throughout the meet, and they didn’t. We can land better than that. I’m proud of the fight and the fact that we can go on the road and not fall. It’s a baseline start and we came very close to doing what we wanted to do, and now we’re going to move on to the next and focus on getting better.”
tigerrag.com
‘That’s greatness right there’: LSU’s Angel Reese has been as good as advertised for No. 7 Tigers this season
LSU freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson left Thursday’s postgame interview following an emphatic 74-34 win over Texas A&M with a message to everyone. “That’s greatness right there,” Johnson said in the direction of teammate Angel Reese who was two seats over. Who’s to argue. Reese, the...
