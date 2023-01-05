ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mexico apprehends El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman

By Ryan King
Mexico's m ilitary apprehended alleged fentanyl druglord Ovidio Guzman, son of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin “ El Chapo ” Guzman, following a firefight with cartel forces early Thursday.

Guzman was captured in the town of Jesus Maria ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled trip to Mexico next Monday for a summit. His arrest was the result of a joint effort by the Mexican National Guard, the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR), and the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), according to multiple reports.

EL CHAPO ASKS JUDGE TO VACATE LIFE SENTENCE: REPORT

Footage of the military raid shared on social media showed the fight leading up to Guzman's detainment.

Additional video shared on social media purportedly showed elements of the Sinaloa Cartel mobilizing to thwart the Mexican military operation against the younger Guzman.


Back in 2019, Mexico released the younger Guzman after elements of the Sinaloa cartel took control over a swath of Jesus Maria, in a controversial move that was approved by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. United States officials have pursued the extradition of the younger Guzman, the Washington Post reported .

He is believed to have taken up a more prominent role in the Sinaloa cartel after his father was extradited to the U.S. in 2017. El Chapo infamously escaped prison in Mexico twice, once in 2001 and later in 2015. During his second escape, he traveled through a tunnel cut underneath his prison cell. Authorities later arrested him in 2016 before sending him to the U.S.

Further information about the younger Guzman's arrest is expected to be released later Thursday during a press conference.

"We do not know how the events are in Sinaloa, there is an operation that began at dawn, and later we will inform you about it," Obrador explained, per Fox News.

The North American Leaders' Summit Monday will take place in Mexico City and feature dialogue between Biden, Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

