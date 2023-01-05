NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City family is still waiting for assurance that the life skills class at the Nebraska City High School is safe for their child. A police investigation led to criminal charges being filed against a teacher and two paraprofessionals on allegations of abuse against an autistic student with a debilitating heart condition, but the child’s mother wanted the court to hear Monday about an additional member of the staff that is expected to remain in the classroom.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO