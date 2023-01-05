Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Adam J. Schoenbeck
Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3rd 1979 in Lincoln, Ne. He went to be with the Lord on January 6th 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Adam attended kindergarten at Western Public Schools. He then...
Lula M. Carlson, 84, Nebr. City
Lula M. Carlson, age 84 of Nebraska City passed away on January 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lula Mae Carlson was born on July 19, 1938 at rural Red Oak, IA; the daughter of Frederick William “Fred” and Beulah Elizabeth (Smith) Knittel. She attended school and graduated from Stennett Consolidated High School at Stennett, IA with the Class of 1956.
Richard W. Kuenning
Richard Warren Kuenning, 78 was born to Warren and Dorothy (Lamb) Kuenning at Imperial Community Hospital, Imperial, NE on March 21, 1944. He lived a blessed life, passing to eternity on January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was baptized at the Wauneta Methodist Church and confirmed at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse, NE on March 30, 1958.
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
MUDECAS Tournament day one results, day two schedule
BEATRICE, NE — The 94th annual MUDECAS Conference Basketball Tournament got underway Monday in Beatrice with the girls quarterfinals. Below are the results from the first day of the long-running tournament. GIRLS B DIVISION. No. 1 Lewiston def. No. 8 HTRS 44-31 No. 2 Meridian def. No. 7 Pawnee...
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
Table Rock woman joins college foundation
PERU - A Table Rock woman has joined the Peru State College Foundation Board. Lori Seibel is currently president and chief executive officer of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. She previously served as an aide to two Lincoln mayors – Dale Young and Mike Johanns. She was an epidemiologist for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for four years.
Parents seek assurance of safety for Nebraska City life skills class
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City family is still waiting for assurance that the life skills class at the Nebraska City High School is safe for their child. A police investigation led to criminal charges being filed against a teacher and two paraprofessionals on allegations of abuse against an autistic student with a debilitating heart condition, but the child’s mother wanted the court to hear Monday about an additional member of the staff that is expected to remain in the classroom.
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
Superintendent responds to life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch has issued a statement pertaining to a scandal in the life skills program at the high school. Fritch said it has been a very challenging time in Nebraska City Public Schools. Fritch: “We want our community to know that once...
Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home
FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions
FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
Multiple arrests made in reported storage unit burglary in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested four people that were reportedly connected to a burglary of a storage unit. LPD said officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage, 201 S Coddington, around 3:55 p.m. on Monday for a reported burglary. Officers said they spoke to the victims, a...
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
Sheriff office reports arrests through Monday
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reports arrests through Monday, including a 52-year-old Falls City probationer on custodial sanction. There were also three arrests for driving under the influence, obstruction of police, driving under license suspension and a court commitment. A 29-year-old Dubois man was arrested on four...
