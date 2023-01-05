ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. tax credits could benefit global automakers — but Europe wants more

American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
WASHINGTON STATE
America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital

CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce in second major round of job cuts

Coinbase is cutting a fifth of its workforce following an 18% staff reduction in June. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to recent pressure on the crypto sector thanks to "unscrupulous actors in the industry," referring to bankrupt exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion...
Dollar sluggish as Fed rate hike fears ebb; China reopening boosts optimism

The U.S. dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday. Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt. Last week's employment report...
How to save $2 million for retirement on a $100,000 annual salary

You can save $2 million for retirement while making $100,000 per year, but to get there you should put money away as soon as possible. CNBC's Emily Lorsch breaks down how much of your salary you'll need to invest based on the age you start trying to achieve this goal.
Microsoft reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in creator of buzzy A.I. tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
Gold ticks up as Powell speech eyed for Fed rate guidance

Gold ticked up on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for more clarity around the central bank's rate-hike plans, with a firmer dollar limiting bigger advances in the metal. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,876.11 per ounce, trading in a narrow $10...
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...

