$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
CNBC
Successfully applying for Social Security disability is difficult. Applying as a long Covid patient is even trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
CNBC
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
CNBC
Federal prosecutor reviewing classified documents found at former Biden office
A number of government documents marked classified were found this fall by lawyers for President Joe Biden in a closet in a Washington, D.C., office used by Biden when he was a private citizen. The Department of Justice and the National Archives and Records Administration are reviewing the circumstances surrounding...
CNBC
'We were duped': How George Santos raised money from wealthy GOP donors while lying about his resume
George Santos would flaunt or hint at key pieces of his resume that have turned out to be false as he raised money for his successful congressional campaign. A Santos campaign fundraiser impersonated Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff to help raise campaign cash. One board member of the Republican Jewish...
CNBC
The tone-deaf Fed: Is the central bank reacting correctly to the data?
CNBC's Steve Liesman on whether the Fed is looking at the right data. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
We don't concentrate enough on our own neighbors, says Atlantic Council's Kempe
Fred Kempe, Atlantic Council president & CEO, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss President Biden's trip to the border and his meeting with Canada and Mexico to discuss economic development and climate change. He also addresses the attempted overthrow of Brazil's duly-elected government.
CNBC
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters stormed Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday. Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency. By...
CNBC
U.S. tax credits could benefit global automakers — but Europe wants more
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
CNBC
America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital
CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
CNBC
If you want higher pay, your chances are better now than in 6 months, says expert: 'Make your moves as soon as possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
CNBC
Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce in second major round of job cuts
Coinbase is cutting a fifth of its workforce following an 18% staff reduction in June. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to recent pressure on the crypto sector thanks to "unscrupulous actors in the industry," referring to bankrupt exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs is cutting up to 3,200 employees this week as Wall Street girds for tough year
The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm's plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
CNBC
Dollar sluggish as Fed rate hike fears ebb; China reopening boosts optimism
The U.S. dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday. Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt. Last week's employment report...
CNBC
Trump deposition in rape-defamation lawsuit to remain sealed for now after judge delays order
A New York federal judge delayed his ordered unsealing of nearly three dozen pages of a deposition of former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit accusing him of battery and of defaming a writer. The writer, E. Jean Carroll, says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department...
CNBC
How to save $2 million for retirement on a $100,000 annual salary
You can save $2 million for retirement while making $100,000 per year, but to get there you should put money away as soon as possible. CNBC's Emily Lorsch breaks down how much of your salary you'll need to invest based on the age you start trying to achieve this goal.
CNBC
Microsoft reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in creator of buzzy A.I. tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
CNBC
Gold ticks up as Powell speech eyed for Fed rate guidance
Gold ticked up on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for more clarity around the central bank's rate-hike plans, with a firmer dollar limiting bigger advances in the metal. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,876.11 per ounce, trading in a narrow $10...
CNBC
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China
Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
