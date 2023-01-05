ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills assistant athletic trainer gaining recognition for helping Damar Hamlin

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) website, Kellington received a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University and a master's degree from Ohio State University. He began his career as an athletic training intern with the Denver Broncos from 1999 to 2002.

Kellington then served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe during the 2002 campaign. He then worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer for the Buckeyes from 2002 to 2004 and joined the Syracuse sports medicine staff in 2005.

Per cuse.com, Kellington was the Orange's head football trainer from 2011 to 2017. He has served as the Bills assistant athletic trainer since 2017.

Hamlin -- who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals -- remains at UC Medical Center. Reports on Thursday morning regarding the safety's condition were positive, as the team tweeted that physicians said that he had shown "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

Yardbarker

