New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
New Charges For Cortlandt Manor Man Who Broke Into Multiple Homes In Area, Police Say
New charges have been handed to a man from Northern Westchester who allegedly burglarized homes throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. The string of burglaries happened in both Cortlandt Manor and Putnam Valley from October to December of 2022, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. After a long investigation...
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Video: Shoplifter Of Marshalls In Yonkers Nabbed After Forcing His Way Out Of Store
A man is facing his thirteenth arrest after he brazenly shoplifted a Marshalls twice in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police in Yonkers arrested 25-year-old Franklyn Rosario of the Bronx and charged him with stealing from the Marshalls at 750 Central Park Ave. In a video taken...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Prosecutor says murder suspect “staged” scene to disguise true cause of death
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of 43-year-old William Dicke began on Monday before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. Dicke is accused of running over his 35-year-old girlfriend, Danielle DiStefano, in her driveway on January 21, 2022, and then dragging her into her Mill Road apartment in Rhinebeck. On...
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Fentanyl, Cocaine Found During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island, authorities said. Nassau County Police officers stopped Shadon Chestnut, of Queens, at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, as he drove near Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard in Inwood. Officers initially pulled him over after seeing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault
MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem sentencing postponed again
POUGHKEEPSIE – The sentencing of former City of Poughkeepsie Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has been postponed again. Salem was convicted of DWI on September 20, 2022, for an incident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The COVID pandemic created a substantial delay in the prosecution of Salem. Sentencing was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
Alert Issued For Missing Pleasantville Girl
Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northern Westchester. Destiny Scott has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 27 from Pleasantville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Scott is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes, is...
DA: Kingston drug dealer convicted on 14 counts
A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking.
Jury selection underway in retrial of Putnam County man in 1994 murder case
Andrew Krivak spent 24 years in prison until his release on bail in 2020 after his conviction was overturned.
Know Them? Police Attempting To ID Men Allegedly Involved In String Of Hudson Valley Shootings
Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of men allegedly involved in a series of shootings.The incidents have taken place in Orange County in the areas of North Miller South Street in the City of Newburgh.If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, contact the City of Newburgh …
Pleasant Valley Man Accused Of Raping Teen 'Known To Him'
A Hudson Valley man has been charged after state police say he raped a teenage victim known to him. According to New York State Police, Dutchess County resident Sean Kelly, age 49, of Pleasant Valley was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged with:. Second-degree criminal sex act, a Class...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify man murdered outside residence
PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
