Mount Vernon, NY

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem sentencing postponed again

POUGHKEEPSIE – The sentencing of former City of Poughkeepsie Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has been postponed again. Salem was convicted of DWI on September 20, 2022, for an incident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The COVID pandemic created a substantial delay in the prosecution of Salem. Sentencing was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Pleasantville Girl

Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northern Westchester. Destiny Scott has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 27 from Pleasantville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Scott is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes, is...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify man murdered outside residence

PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
PLATTEKILL, NY

