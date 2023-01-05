What happened to Daisy? Dog missing for 2 years found in alleged N.J. puppy mill, reunited with Tennessee family

Read full article on original website
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Tennessee puppies that survived house fire taken to West Virginia shelter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were...
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon within the confines of the 120th Precinct. According to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St. in Stapleton, and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money.
Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A third humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
Helicopter, large NYPD presence in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Early Monday afternoon, several police vehicles and an NYPD helicopter were seen searching the waterfront area in Stapleton. According to unconfirmed radio transmissions, police canvassed the area looking for an individual who is wanted in connection with a report of a robbery. At least two...
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Art teacher in Westfield, N.J. classroom overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, police say
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school art teacher has been arrested more than a month after overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students, authorities announced Friday. The Westfield Police Department (N.J.) said 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School, has been charged with “drug-related...
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert
A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
Watchdog group concerned about deaths of Tennessee children in homes known to state caseworkers
Tennessee’s child protection agency is struggling to keep up with child abuse investigations, and caseworkers have been challenged by a growing number of children entering foster care. Now a new report from a watchdog group finds that an abnormally high number of vulnerable children died after their families had...
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
