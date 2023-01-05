ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

What happened to Daisy? Dog missing for 2 years found in alleged N.J. puppy mill, reunited with Tennessee family

By Richard Cowen
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
fox56news.com

Tennessee puppies that survived house fire taken to West Virginia shelter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were...
CHARLESTON, WV
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon within the confines of the 120th Precinct. According to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St. in Stapleton, and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert

A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
VINELAND, NJ
