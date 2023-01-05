Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video
"I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted" Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer with nearly one million followers, has died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 20. The news of her death was confirmed by a family member on...
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy
An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Photos: Family members mourn during the funeral service for Leilani Dream Burley
Funeral services were held for 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach this month.
Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
She watched a baby girl die after drinking salt water as she was stranded at sea for a month
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies
Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
WRGB
The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week
The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
Teenage boy dies on Christmas Day after suffering series of strokes
People are flooding to social media to pay their condolences after a 16-year-old boy passed away on Christmas Day as a result of stroke complications. On 25 December, Cormick Scanlan - a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St Paul, Minnesota - sadly passed away after suffering from a series of strokes.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old whole, then spits him out alive
A hungry, hungry hippo is going viral after it swallowed a 2-year-old boy whole, then spit him up alive.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0