NWS: Microburst, straight line wind caused damage near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A microburst and straight line winds caused damage Wednesday near Conway, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported wind of 70 to 80 mph in some areas.

The storm spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday and knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon.

The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

The storm left behind some damage. Horry County Fire Rescue asked people to avoid the area of Juniper Bay Road near Lundy Short Cut Road because of an electrical hazard that prompted lanes of traffic to be blocked.

HCFR also posted several photos showing downed trees and utility lines in the Juniper Bay area and said a non-residential building was also damaged during the storm.

