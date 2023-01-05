ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

NWS: Microburst, straight line wind caused damage near Conway

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304VSe_0k4gpzIi00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A microburst and straight line winds caused damage Wednesday near Conway, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported wind of 70 to 80 mph in some areas.

The storm spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday and knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon.

The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

The storm left behind some damage. Horry County Fire Rescue asked people to avoid the area of Juniper Bay Road near Lundy Short Cut Road because of an electrical hazard that prompted lanes of traffic to be blocked.

HCFR also posted several photos showing downed trees and utility lines in the Juniper Bay area and said a non-residential building was also damaged during the storm.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash backs up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Friday evening backed up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. It happened near Harrelson Boulevard, according to SCDOT. Traffic cameras showed traffic in the northbound lanes backed up to Farrow Parkway. Southbound lanes also appear backed up […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man tells deputies that Georgetown County shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy