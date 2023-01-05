ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison

There's one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection policy amendment that seeks to change material included in the children and teens section of the library. Now, a local group in opposition took their protest further than December’s board meeting remarks.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated:...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle flames at John's Disposal Services in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 12 hours ago.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Area School District evaluates snow day plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Sun Prairie Area School District exhausting its three allotted snow days, it’s working through its plans on how to handle any extra necessary winter days during the spring semester. The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. “We...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison, Wisconsin, approves complete green streets policy

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a “Complete Green Streets” policy. The design approach aims to help lower pollution and align with and support the city’s safety and mobility goals, which include getting to zero deaths on city streets. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Thursday that many...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police stated that a man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department stated that it was called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park, near the Rock River, for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Two hospitalized after residential fire in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three occupants of a single-family home are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced from a fire Thursday morning, according to Janesville Fire Department. Janesville Fire Department said it responded just before 6 a.m. to 1000 block of N Oakhill Ave for reports...
JANESVILLE, WI

