Kennewick, WA

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect

He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
KENNEWICK, WA
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton

(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
PENDLETON, OR
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles

A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
EPHRATA, WA
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]

Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KENNEWICK, WA
