Search Continues for Armed Kennewick Playground Car Jacker Suspect
Kennewick Police and other authorities continue to search for an armed carjacking suspect. Suspect steals victim's vehicle by Playground of Dreams. Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 PM, a man was at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park with his two children, when he was approached by a male suspect. The...
14-YO Boy Kidnaps 24-YO Woman, Lead Police in Kennewick Car Chase
Over the weekend in Kennewick, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by a 14-year-old boy and then lead police on a crazy car chase through Kennewick with blown tires in a stolen car. 24-Year-Old Woman Held Against Her Will at Clover Island. At about 9:10 pm on Saturday...
$100,000 in artifacts and fossils found with a cache of stolen cars in Tri-Cities
A driver that would not stop for sheriff’s deputies led them to the stolen property.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
nbcrightnow.com
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton
(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Update | Tri-Cities judge arrested after suspected DUI crash. This isn’t the first time
Court documents show new details and breathalyzer readings from Monday’s crash.
kpq.com
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles
A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
