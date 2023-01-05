Read full article on original website
More Mainland Chinese Firms Will Take Away Market Share From Taiwan iPhone Suppliers: Investment Firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
The Dark Web's Criminal Minds See Internet of Things as Next Big Hacking Prize
Cybersecurity experts say 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. There are now an estimated 17 billion IoT devices in the world, from printers to garage door openers, each one packed with software (some of it open-source software) that can be easily hacked.
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
Suez Canal Traffic ‘Regular' After Bulk Carrier Suffers Engine Failure in Waterway
The Suez Canal Authority said work was underway to tow bulk carrier Glory after it suffered an engine failure Monday morning. Shipping agency Leth said that the vessel had been refloated after running aground. The vessel had loaded 65,970 metric tons of corn from Ukrainian port Chornomorsk on Dec. 25...
Brian Sullivan's 5 Predictions for 2023
It's time again for my annual predictions for markets and economies. After going 5-for-5 in 2021, last year was much more difficult to predict. A war, energy crisis and China's Covid obsession will do that. I'd call my 2022 predictions a two-for-two, with a long-term "we shall see" on the baby boom prediction.
The First Ever Orbital Space Launch From the UK Is Due to Take Off on Monday
LONDON — The first orbital rocket launch in Western Europe is set to take place in the U.K. on Monday evening. The modified Boeing 747 plane, named "Cosmic Girl," will take off from Spaceport Cornwall in southwest England at 10.16 p.m. local time if conditions allow, but back-up launch dates have also been scheduled for later this month.
‘Quick and Dirty': France's Macron Expected to Push Through Pension Reforms After Years of Pushback
French President Emmanuel Macron will present new pension reforms Tuesday, and is expected to face some backlash. France's legal retirement age is currently 62 — lower than many developed markets, including much of Europe and the U.S. "Quick and dirty maybe, but much more likely to pass than five...
‘A Cowardly and Vile Attack': Over 400 Arrested After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress
World leaders, including some of Brazil's regional neighbors, condemned Sunday's attack on Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace and reaffirmed their support for Lula's administration. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the attack on Brazil's institutions as a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy." Jimena Blanco, head of...
