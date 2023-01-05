Read full article on original website
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Cute or Creepy? Check Out This Kid’s Indoor Playground in NJ
Ok, this could totally just be me, but I was always sketched out by things like this when I was a kid. I didn’t really like the dark or anything like that, so I’m almost positive this indoor playground center in Paramus would’ve totally freaked me out.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
NJ marine mammal center is caring for its first patient of the season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
Search is over: Middletown, NJ bank robber who looted eight-grand is charged
The search has ended for a New Jersey man accused of robbing a bank in Middletown Township late last month. Middletown Police were first on the scene on December 28 around 10:43 am after an alarm went off at the Valley Bank on Route 35 South between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
New Jersey man receives prison sentence for running massive fraud scheme
A Red Bank man will spend more than five years (63 months) in prison after being sentenced in Newark federal court for securities fraud where he tried to illegally haul in more than $2.8-million dollars from investors, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. In December 2015, 55-year-old Mark Marchi was...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
