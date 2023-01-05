ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

94.3 The Point

Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
94.3 The Point

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
94.3 The Point

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home

NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
VERONA, NJ
