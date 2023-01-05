ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Boy, 13, arrested in Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured another teen

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR1lG_0k4go6SX00
Curtis Hixon Park is seen in an aerial shot taken in 2021. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at the park on Sunday that injured a 16-year-old old boy. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on New Year’s Day that critically injured another teen boy, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, after an argument between the 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy turned physical, according to information released Thursday by the Tampa Police Department.

As the two teens fought, five or six more teens jumped in to help the 13-year-old boy, who then drew a gun and shot the 16-year-old boy in the upper body, according to police. The shooter and his friends ran away before officers arrived about a minute later, police said.

Evidence and witness accounts helped investigators identify the shooter, who was arrested Wednesday at his family’s apartment on a charge of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the teen because of his age.

The teen who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from his injury.

The shooting happened near the Winter Village, an annual holiday event at the park featuring shopping, an ice skating rink and other attractions.

“It’s unfortunate that individuals bring their feuds to a public place where families are just looking to have fun, and even more upsetting that the perpetrator has made a bad decision that will likely change his life forever,” interim police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “We won’t let those who commit these crimes deter our residents from enjoying public venues in our city.”

The shooting is one of several in recent months involving teenagers on both sides of Tampa Bay.

A shooting critically injured a 17-year-old girl in a Tampa neighborhood in October and an exchange of gunfire killed a 16-year-old boy at a Tampa McDonald’s that same month.

On Dec. 30, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting a day earlier that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
MELBOURNE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of deadly crash faces new charges

More legal trouble for a Tampa man accused of a deadly crash that killed a mother of two over a year ago. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on those charges, but he was just arrested again on new charges.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man shot, critically injured in St. Petersburg’s Fossil Park

A man was critically injured Sunday in St. Petersburg’s Fossil Park Sunday when an altercation led to gunfire, police said. Officers were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for reports of gunshots around 8:15 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had been shot, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said the man was near the park’s basketball court when he was involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Women, child wounded by gunfire in Clearwater

A woman and child were wounded by gunfire at a Clearwater apartment complex on Sunday in what investigators believe was a domestic dispute, police said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Officers found a woman and child with gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
tampabeacon.com

13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy