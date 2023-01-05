Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
NJ middle school will be closed because of underground gas leak
OLD BRIDGE — A township middle school will remain closed until at least next week due to a series of underground gas leaks discovered in the building. According to schools Superintendent David Cittadino, classes at Carl Sandburg Middle School will be canceled Monday and Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, classes...
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!
Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
Search is over: Middletown, NJ bank robber who looted eight-grand is charged
The search has ended for a New Jersey man accused of robbing a bank in Middletown Township late last month. Middletown Police were first on the scene on December 28 around 10:43 am after an alarm went off at the Valley Bank on Route 35 South between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
NJ woman in $400K GoFundMe scam sentenced to prison again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
