tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
Novak Djokovic laments Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open withdrawal despite scoring easy draw
Novak Djokovic says world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Australian Open is 'not good for tennis', though the Serb's chances at a record-extending tenth title are now much higher.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic yells furiously to his box to get out after first set loss against Korda in Adelaide final
Novak Djokovic was seen yelling furiously at his box after losing the opening set tiebreak during his Adelaide final match against Sebastian Korda. The Serbian was left frustrated by the way the set ended and was seen repeatedly yelling towards his box telling someone to leave. It's unclear what caused the situation and it's also unclear why Djokovic was yelling in Italian. The person he wanted out was his brother Marko. He was seen shouting:
WNCT
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open
Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert gutted for Osaka after Australian Open withdrawal: "Miss you, your talent, your tennis, your kindness"
Chris Evert was left gutted after the news of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Austrlaian Open came out and she sent her support over Twitter. Naomi Osaka was part of the Australian Open field up until recently when the news about her withdrawal became public. Fans wondered for days whether Osaka would play at the event as the whole Tour arrived in Australia with Osaka nowhere to be found. It's unclear why Osaka withdrew but it's quite apparent that tennis has not been a priority for her for a very long time.
tennisuptodate.com
"There is going to sort of be a bit of bitterness" - McEnroe doesn't expect easy ride emotionally for Djokovic on Australian Open return
Many expect Novak Djokovic to cruise through the Australian Open but John McEnroe doesn't see it happening so easily as he expects some emotion from him. Djokovic did not want to speak about his Australian Open experience since it happened but he did admit that it was very tough for him. Some might say it was the low point of his career and you probably would not see any denial coming from Djokovic on that. McEnroe expects all of that to be part of the equation in Melbourne:
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
Yardbarker
Nadal confirmed as no. 1 seed for 2023 Australian Open after Alcaraz withdrawal
Rafael Nadal is no stranger to being the top seed at a Grand Slam tournament, and he will once again hold that distinction at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked second in the world, was elevated to the top spot in the draw after world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal due to an injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has had a tricky start to the 2023 season, representing his country at the inaugural United Cup and losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.
‘Spiralling out of control’: Nick Kyrgios comes clean to Netflix and confirms comeback
Kyrgios will play Novak Djokovic in a game for charity on January 13, the same night the Australian star reveals his ‘chaotic’ past in a new documentary
tennisuptodate.com
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event.
tennisuptodate.com
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
atptour.com
With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season
When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
Sporting News
'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub
Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.
