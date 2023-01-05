Read full article on original website
These Shore Conference boys basketball teams, athletes are making a big splash in 2023
The WOBM Christmas Classic provided an exciting tournament in the beginning of the high school basketball season in the Shore Conference and as games continue rolling along here in January, there are many teams making big statements. There were a lot of players and teams who caught fire and played...
Batter up! Your chance to work in baseball in New Jersey is here and now
It's time to do your pre-game warmups so you'll be all set for interviews as the annual Jersey Shore BlueClaws virtual job fair is underway!. Jersey Shore BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti explains that if you're looking for a part-time job, this is an opportunity to go to work everyday and have fun.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States
By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
There is concern about how this winter is eroding some of New Jersey’s beaches
It's been a roller coaster of a winter season so far from single digit temperatures Christmas weekend to highs in the 50's and 60's to open up 2023, and curious as that may be, comes some concern for how the temps and weather conditions are impacting our Jersey Shore beaches.
14 cool festivals and events happening in NJ this winter
Ahhh…the doldrums of winter are here. For many, the winter season (usually January and February) means cold, dark, grey days with nothing to do. But here in New Jersey, there are plenty of activities happening to help brighten that boredom. Here are just a few. Let It Glow: A...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Students in more affluent NJ schools getting a jump on math
A new report on high school math class patterns finds minority students in New Jersey are being left behind. Elisabaeth Kim, who co-authored the report when she was a Robert Curvin postdoctoral associate at the Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies at Rutgers University, said data from the New Jersey Department of Education’s School Performance Report shows students from more affluent schools are much more likely to take advanced math classes in high school than students in schools that are 90% Black or Latino.
Two ‘boring’ quiet weather days, then NJ gets wet again
We are in a holding pattern through the middle of the week. As weak high pressure shifts off-shore, the door will be opened for some cloud cover. But our weather will stay dry (for now). Temperatures will stay seasonable. Winds will stay light. Our next storm system is set to...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Do You Think This Is The Top Song Ever About New Jersey?
There are a lot of great artists that have called New Jersey home over the years, but what is the top song ever about New Jersey? When you think about it, there aren’t a lot of great ones to choose from. New Jersey is a place that has produced...
Where is winter? NJ’s next storm system likely another rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey
Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
