Freehold Township, NJ

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Students in more affluent NJ schools getting a jump on math

A new report on high school math class patterns finds minority students in New Jersey are being left behind. Elisabaeth Kim, who co-authored the report when she was a Robert Curvin postdoctoral associate at the Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies at Rutgers University, said data from the New Jersey Department of Education’s School Performance Report shows students from more affluent schools are much more likely to take advanced math classes in high school than students in schools that are 90% Black or Latino.
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
