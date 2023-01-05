ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loc8M_0k4gnSaF00

( KRON ) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions.

Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible.

Bay Area storm updates: Flood advisories issued, thousands without power

Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties up to San Francisco and Marin including collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges and widespread flooding.

Thursday morning, crews in Pacifica responded to a rockslide on northbound CA-1 past Manor Drive blocking the right lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eroW7_0k4gnSaF00

Also Thursday, a homeowner in Paradise Cay woke up to find their backyard tree fallen onto a neighbor’s home due to saturated soil & high winds. Homeowners say no one was hurt, reports KRON4’s Michael Thomas .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9dzM_0k4gnSaF00

And a whole building found themselves having to relocate due to a tree that fell on a three-story apartment building on Lynde Street in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Chief Dr. Reginald Freeman. Power to the building was also compromised and the building was turned over to Oakland Housing Authority, Freeman said in a tweet.

Oakland Planning and Building has determined the building is unsafe to occupy at this time. Eight residences were impacted and the owner has relocated the occupants. Once the tree has been removed, Freeman said two apartments will remain “yellow-tagged,” meaning the units have sustained moderate damage and habitability is limited. No injuries were reported.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPK5t_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSRCb_0k4gnSaF00

Wednesday night, strong winds knocked the canopy of a San Fransisco Valero gas station to the ground. At least two of the gas station’s pumps, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, were also ripped apart.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3zjv_0k4gnSaF00
    The canopy of gas station, toppled by strong winds, rests at an angle, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in South San Francisco. Another winter storm moved into California on Wednesday, walloping the northern part of the state with more rain and snow. It’s the second major storm of the week in the parched state. It follows storms that brought threats of flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the southern U.S. and heavy snow in the upper Midwest. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kHCn_0k4gnSaF00
Storm turns deadly when tree falls on home killing baby in Sonoma County

The storm also downed several trees and caused widespread flooding creating hazardous driving conditions and closing down roads.

In Kensington police responded to a downed tree that closed Beverly Road between Lenox Road and Camelot Court Wednesday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtGVX_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZJH9_0k4gnSaF00

In Livermore, crews worked around the clock monitoring the storm Wednesday night. Crews responded to a felled tree on Rincon Avenue and Sunset Drive and were able to clear the road by Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCLzS_0k4gnSaF00
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole

Crews in Benicia also responded to several downed trees Wednesday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OsYQ_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu1Sr_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ohKT_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VicOP_0k4gnSaF00

Crews in Palo Alto worked to clear a tree from Page Mill Road Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33azr9_0k4gnSaF00

Folsom Street in San Fransisco was also impacted by fallen trees Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485jtM_0k4gnSaF00

Thousands have been impacted by power outages due to the storm, including customers around South Van Ness in San Fransisco when scaffolding collapsed and fell on power lines. PG&E crews worked to mitigate the damage Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6oQH_0k4gnSaF00

Crews also worked to remove a large, fallen tree at St. Francis Circle in San Fransisco and restore overhead wires Wednesday.

San Pablo also dealt with power outages from downed trees in several areas and flooding on Road 20 between San Pablo Avenue and Abella Circle Wednesday night.

About 83K Bay Area PG&E customers remain without power
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaNFz_0k4gnSaF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgcWX_0k4gnSaF00

In San Jose, Cherry Creek Avenue began flooding Wednesday. City leaders vowed not to make the same mistake as in 2017 during a news conference Wednesday , when storm waters breached Anderson Dam in south San Jose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MnGN_0k4gnSaF00

Pleasant Hill also dealt with major flooding and downed trees from Wednesday’s storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8Ue9_0k4gnSaF00

Rain is predicted to continue throughout the rest of the week and crews are monitoring the storm damage.

Stay up to date with the latest storm developments with KRON4 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

