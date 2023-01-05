Read full article on original website
original porch monkey
4d ago
agreed with this, but EVs are once again just a fart in the wind. hang in there big city car dealers, the fad is far away from being anything to worry about, downstate people aren't buying the idea, let alone charging stations are nowhere to be found and with power rates, and lack of energy producing infrastructure, the grid will never support this.
Reply
7
D
4d ago
wow car dealers crying about not being able to rip people off and over charge, finally a judge that doesn't suck.
Reply(1)
10
Roman Feris
4d ago
hello America is is a capitalist country, the judge is 100 percent right the more middle Men the higher the price goes up,
Reply
6
Related
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
wglt.org
Governor J.B. Pritzker sworn in for a 2nd term
Governor J.B. Pritzker wore an orange ribbon, which is associated with gun violence prevention, for his inauguration speech. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday was sworn into office for a second term alongside Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and four other state constitutional officers. The ceremony, held at the Bank of...
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Carscoops
Judge Rules That Rivian Can Continue Selling Cars Directly To Illinois Consumers
Rivian has been given the go-ahead to continue selling vehicles directly to consumers in Illinois. Associate Judge David Atkins concluded on December 19, 2022 that the Illinois secretary of state was correct in issuing dealer licenses to both Rivian and Lucid in 2021, dismissing a lawsuit by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association that was challenging the ruling.
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — The idea for raising salaries of top Illinois state government officials, which culminated this weekend with the House voting lawmakers an 18% pay hike, began with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But the Democratic governor said he originally requested that the General Assembly increase pay...
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
advantagenews.com
Tax Foundation: Illinois phone owners paying nation's highest taxes
A new report shows that Illinois residents are paying more for their smartphones than any other state in the nation. The Tax Foundation looked at which states pay the most in taxes on their cellular service by reviewing combined federal, state, and local tax rates for cell phones. Justin Carlson...
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
25newsnow.com
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
Illinois House Dems give themselves $11,655 pay raise to close out lame-duck session
Before the end of their lame-deck legislative session, Illinois House Democrats voted to give themselves a nearly 16% raise, which will make the base pay for state lawmakers $85,000. The measure was approved by a 63-25 vote.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Illinois Manufacturer Acquires Leading Gear Pump Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A suburban Chicago manufacturing conglomerate plans to...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
Illinois one of the worst prepared states for another recession, analysts say
ILLINOIS, USA — With the U.S. economy still strained from inflation, economists are worried that Illinois may be one of the worst prepared states to handle another recession. The claim comes from the Illinois Policy group, which researches Illinois policies and how they affect people in the state. Its...
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Comments / 13