Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel
R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Kendall Jenner Went Horseback Riding In This Winter Accessory That Will Be Everywhere In 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. When temperatures dip and winter sets in, it can be difficult to find a way to stay warm while looking cute. If you’re struggling to make your winter wardrobe look chic, we’ve found a budget style hack that will make you look like a million bucks — but only for $14. Of course, we’re taking inspiration from Kendall Jenner, who wowed her fans in a recent Instagram photo, proving that dressing up for winter doesn’t have to be boring. Hey, if Kendall can rock her wardrobe in snowy Aspen, so can we!
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
