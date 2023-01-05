Read full article on original website
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Coffee With Irish Actor Paul Mescal
The rumors of a split between singer Phoebe Bridgers and Irish actor Paul Mescal have ramped up after Mescal was spotted on a cozy coffee outing with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. A fan spotted the trio grabbing coffee in London after Mescal's stage performance in...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel
R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
