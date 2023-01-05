Businesses seeking long-term success are digging into available metric data to keep customers coming back. Subscription companies have been one of the hardest-hit retail sectors as customers trim “nice to haves” from their budgets. This reality hit home this week, as continued declining sales forced Stitch Fix to announce it would be laying off 20% of its salaried staff and replacing its CEO with the company’s founder, Katrina Lake.

