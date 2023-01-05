Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald’s Expansion Plans Include Staff Shakeup
McDonald’s will reportedly cut or reorganize its workforce as the fast-food giant looks to expand. That expansion, CEO Chris Kempczinski told the Wall Street Journal Friday (Jan. 6), could involve adding more restaurants and new types of restaurants as quick-service restaurants (QSRs) rethink their traditional models. “Some jobs that...
Staff Cuts at Amazon Stores Signal eCommerce Turbulence Ahead
Recent layoff announcements point to a rocky start of 2023 for eCommerce. Businesses, in general – especially smaller ones — benefit from the expertise and the technological know-how of larger firms, especially entrenched players with the deep pockets needed to innovate and deploy solutions at scale. In return, the providers reap the benefits of recurring revenues and a sticky base of enterprise clients.
CFOs Grow Profits, Cut Costs with Three F’s of Automation
New automated tools involving factories, fulfillment and financials are set to accelerate growth this year. This is as CFOs face ongoing inflationary pressures and high labor costs, and companies are increasingly looking to modernize their back-end operations and repurpose capital spending toward internal and customer-facing initiatives that help control costs and drive sustainable efficiency.
Rite Aid CEO Departs and Ailing Drug Store Chain Names Interim Leader
Rite Aid has appointed an interim CEO as the company deals with a “dynamic environment.”. Elizabeth “Busy” Burr, a member of the company’s board of directors, takes on the role effective immediately and replaces Heyward Donigan, who has left the company after serving as president and CEO since August 2019, Rite Aid said in a Monday (Jan. 9) press release.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Designer Shoe Warehouse Promotes Industry Vet to Be Next CEO
Designer Brands, the designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that DSW President Doug Howe is to succeed Roger Rawlins as CEO effective April 1. “As a result of a comprehensive succession plan, we are pleased to appoint Doug, a strategic...
55% of Consumers Using Stored Payment Info Interested in ‘Credential Vaults’
Stored payment credentials are often problematic, which is driving interest for all-in-one credentials vaults that solve common pain points. We explore this in “Payments And Credentials Vaults: Gauging Consumer Interest,” a PYMNTS and FIS report based on surveys over of 2,000 U.S. consumers and the needs they express.
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
Naver Completes Acquisition of Poshmark and Aims to Grow Globally
Naver has completed its previously announced acquisition of Poshmark and aims to grow it globally. The Korean internet company said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that its purchase of the social shopping platform will create a global online fashion reCommerce player and accelerate its efforts to build a global eCommerce portfolio and reach markets that were previously untapped.
13% of Main Street SMBs Won’t Invest in Digital Innovations
Despite macro headwinds, a small percentage of SMBs don’t plan to use tech to improve margins. As detailed in the report “Main Street Health, Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for a Recession,” we found that inflation and the threat of recession are real headwinds to growth and give rise to uncertainty about what comes next.
Subscription Business Performance Tied to One Key Metric Few Manage
Businesses seeking long-term success are digging into available metric data to keep customers coming back. Subscription companies have been one of the hardest-hit retail sectors as customers trim “nice to haves” from their budgets. This reality hit home this week, as continued declining sales forced Stitch Fix to announce it would be laying off 20% of its salaried staff and replacing its CEO with the company’s founder, Katrina Lake.
6 in 10 Subscription Services Predict Economic Challenges This Year
As economic pressures continue, the majority of subscription companies are preparing for a difficult year. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products.
Lenders Use Marketplaces to Bring Credit to Small Retailers
For Main Street’s small retailers, offering customers personalized financing options can be what separates a sale from a drive by. As much as consumers are cautious about what they buy right now, they’re also selective in terms of which credit products they use to finance their purchases. And...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Financial Industry Leverages Data to Deliver Personalized Experiences
Keeping pace with and meeting shifting customer expectations is a perennial challenge across the financial services industry. A 2022 study found 51% of retail banks report that keeping up with customers’ changing needs is difficult. At the moment, personalized banking experiences are in high demand. With the upcoming post-cookie...
InsurTech Duck Creek Sold to Vista Equity for $2.6B
Investment firm Vista Equity Partners is buying InsurTech Duck Creek Technologies for $2.6 billion. The companies announced the all-cash deal, which takes Duck Creek private, in a news release Monday (Jan. 9). Based in Boston, Duck Creek provides solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. Michael...
As Businesses Crave Efficiency, Will 2023 Be the Year of Embedded Finance?
As 2022’s digital transformation fuels 2023’s data-driven growth, CFOs are increasingly embracing embedded B2B solutions. That’s according to research in the latest PYMNTS report, “The AR Transformation Solution: Easing And Accelerating Payments From Business Customers,” which found that organizations which take strategic steps to transform and modernize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) operations with streamlined and integrated innovations will be more likely to gain a stronger hold of cash flow management, cash flow forecasting, and management of working capital.
Jamie Dimon sounds alarm on rising US debt having 'potentially disastrous outcomes'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon calls out the "dangerous" government debt and "shenanigans of politics" impacting sectors which could help the U.S. economy grow by 3%.
BNP Paribas Mulls Consumer Finance Restructuring
BNP Paribas is considering options to restructure its consumer finance department. The French bank has submitted ideas for a major overhaul of the division to unions, confirming to Reuters Friday (Jan. 6) that “BNP Paribas Personal Finance presented its strategic reflections to the social partners regarding the refocusing of its activities and the adaptation of its operating model.”
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0