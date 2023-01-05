ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement

The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Top ESPN Broadcaster Getting Poached

It's been an interesting couple of days for ESPN as a handful of their top talents have either announced plans to leave or been rumored to leave. Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, one of their top talents is getting outright poached by a rival network. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Friday that NBC has agreed to a deal with Todd Blackledge to make him a part of their college football programming.
NEW YORK STATE
HuskyMaven

Up to 14 UW Football Newcomers Expected This Week

Freshman linebacker Deven Bryant from the Los Angeles area was spotted in recent days in downtown Seattle, shopping with his family and embracing the city while getting ready to enter the University of Washington as an early enrollee. Anthony James, the much-advertised Texas edge rusher, played in the All-American Bowl...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy