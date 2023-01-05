El Paso leaders weigh in on President Biden’s upcoming visit

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso leaders are weighing in on President Biden's visit to the Borderland on Sunday.

President Biden's visit comes as the humanitarian crisis continues as thousands of migrants enter the El Paso region.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar quickly reacted to the news of the president's visit.

The representative said in a tweet she is excited to welcome the POTUS to the city. Rep. Escobar said she invited President Biden to El Paso.

"Though the challenges of immigration do not fall on the Executive Branch alone, the Administration has been working closely with me and many others on solutions," she said.

The democratic representative said El Paso has been the epicenter of the humanitarian crisis.

"We are feeling the effects of decades of failed and outdated immigration policy," Rep. Escobar said.

The president is expected to meet with local officials and address border security issues.

“I am proud to have President Biden join us at our nation's front door to witness firsthand the depth of what we are facing and the tremendous collaboration and goodwill of El Pasoans as we continue to ask our Republican colleagues to work with us on true solutions," she said.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser called Biden a partner in this humanitarian crisis.

"While President Biden is fully aware of the challenges we have been facing, it is always helpful to see things with your own eyes and we greatly appreciate him taking the time to visit El Paso and see for himself not only what we are faced with, but also the incredible collaboration among all our partners on this issue," said Leeser.

Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said the biggest need right now is addressing the migrants who are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso.

"How do we get them to go through the process of getting them off of the streets, make it a safer environment for both the migrants, residents, and business-- that is our biggest need," D'Agostino said.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego also weighed in on the crisis. He said he will be personally meeting with the president.

Judge Samaniego said the biggest need right now is transportation and shelter.

El Paso City Representative Isabel Salcido said she welcomes the president to El Paso.

Last week, Rep. Salcido was calling on President Biden to visit El Paso and witness the humanitarian crisis.

She said, "I will continue to ask our elected officials to work together on practical solutions such as Comprehensive Immigration Reform. President Biden will be able to witness firsthand the seriousness of the problems we are facing as well as the extraordinary cooperation of all El Pasoans."

