Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince.

Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare.

It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes .

Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits.