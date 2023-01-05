Read full article on original website
Related
Search Continues for Armed Kennewick Playground Car Jacker Suspect
Kennewick Police and other authorities continue to search for an armed carjacking suspect. Suspect steals victim's vehicle by Playground of Dreams. Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 PM, a man was at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park with his two children, when he was approached by a male suspect. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle pursuit leads deputies to several stolen items
PASCO – A decision to follow a car stolen Saturday night from Connell that was driving erratically led the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to several stolen items north of Pasco. Undersheriff Monty Huber said five individuals were detained from the residence and camper trailers on the property which...
Franklin County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Fossils, Arrest 5
Besides multiple stolen vehicles and other items, Franklin County Deputies recovered a rather rare piece of property. Stolen fossil collection worth $100K recovered north of Pasco. It began with Deputies trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving errantly on State Route 260. SR 260 runs from Highway 17...
14-YO Boy Kidnaps 24-YO Woman, Lead Police in Kennewick Car Chase
Over the weekend in Kennewick, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by a 14-year-old boy and then lead police on a crazy car chase through Kennewick with blown tires in a stolen car. 24-Year-Old Woman Held Against Her Will at Clover Island. At about 9:10 pm on Saturday...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect steals vehicle at gunpoint from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police report a man stole a family’s SUV as a father and his two children were sitting in their vehicle at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect pulled a gun from a satchel he was carrying and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Plueard is jailed on felony charges
WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
610KONA
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton
(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Man Sentenced to Three Years Probation for COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud
The Moses Lake man charged with unlawfully obtaining COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced to three years probation in federal court Thursday. Back in July of 2022, 29-year-old Dondre C. Jackson was indicted for receiving $42,000 in CARES Act funds for a nonexistent catering business. The CARES act provided small businesses...
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
kpq.com
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles
A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0