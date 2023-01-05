ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle pursuit leads deputies to several stolen items

PASCO – A decision to follow a car stolen Saturday night from Connell that was driving erratically led the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to several stolen items north of Pasco. Undersheriff Monty Huber said five individuals were detained from the residence and camper trailers on the property which...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect steals vehicle at gunpoint from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK – Kennewick police report a man stole a family’s SUV as a father and his two children were sitting in their vehicle at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect pulled a gun from a satchel he was carrying and...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Plueard is jailed on felony charges

WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
610KONA

Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills

Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton

(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
PENDLETON, OR
97 Rock

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles

A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
EPHRATA, WA
97 Rock

Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]

Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
