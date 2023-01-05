Read full article on original website
Search Continues for Armed Kennewick Playground Car Jacker Suspect
Kennewick Police and other authorities continue to search for an armed carjacking suspect. Suspect steals victim's vehicle by Playground of Dreams. Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 PM, a man was at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park with his two children, when he was approached by a male suspect. The...
14-YO Boy Kidnaps 24-YO Woman, Lead Police in Kennewick Car Chase
Over the weekend in Kennewick, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by a 14-year-old boy and then lead police on a crazy car chase through Kennewick with blown tires in a stolen car. 24-Year-Old Woman Held Against Her Will at Clover Island. At about 9:10 pm on Saturday...
Franklin County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Fossils, Arrest 5
Besides multiple stolen vehicles and other items, Franklin County Deputies recovered a rather rare piece of property. Stolen fossil collection worth $100K recovered north of Pasco. It began with Deputies trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving errantly on State Route 260. SR 260 runs from Highway 17...
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
Suspect steals vehicle at gunpoint from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police report a man stole a family’s SUV as a father and his two children were sitting in their vehicle at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect pulled a gun from a satchel he was carrying and...
14-year-old arrested for ramming police car, assault and other charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after allegedly ramming into a police car in an effort to get away from authorities. The call for help started just after 9 p.m. in Kennewick. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department were called out to do a welfare check on a woman who had been spotted in a...
Plueard is jailed on felony charges
WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of Sunday, Jan. 8. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
