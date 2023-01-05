ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect steals vehicle at gunpoint from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK – Kennewick police report a man stole a family’s SUV as a father and his two children were sitting in their vehicle at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect pulled a gun from a satchel he was carrying and...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Plueard is jailed on felony charges

WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect

He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of Sunday, Jan. 8. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
UMATILLA, OR
102.7 KORD

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
