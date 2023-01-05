ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

'I just saw the tree fall': Family mourns 2-year-old killed amid storm in Sonoma County

By Jessica Garrison, Terry Castleman
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Trwgp_0k4gkwgs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUXZb_0k4gkwgs00
Aisha Tocchini stands at the site where her son, Aeon, was killed Wednesday when a redwood tree fell on the family's trailer in Sonoma County. (Jessica Garrison / Los Angeles Times)

A 2-year-old child was killed in the Sonoma County community of Occidental on Wednesday by a falling tree. The toddler was one of at least two people who died in the storm that hit Northern California this week.

Shortly after sunset, Bonnie Needels was in her home on a ridge above Occidental when she heard a loud boom so powerful it shook her house, followed by screams for help. Then, above the frenzy of the storm, the night was filled with the sound of a mother wailing with grief.

Next door, a giant redwood tree had cracked in half and plummeted into a double-wide trailer that was home to Dan and Aisha Tocchini and their 2-year-old son, Aeon.

The tree slammed into the house directly over where Aeon was sitting on a couch, trapping and killing him while his father, who was a few feet away, watched in horror.

Aisha Tocchini had just arrived home from her work as a horse trainer and was approaching the house on foot. “I just saw the tree fall,” she said Thursday, staring at the wreckage that had been her home with wide, horrified eyes, as if the accident were replaying before her.

At first, she said, she thought her husband was dead as well, but he somehow emerged from the wreckage. A neighbor came running, and together they tried to move the massive redwood to free the boy. Somehow, they did it, and Dan Tocchini ran out to the street, carrying the child as first responders, who had been summoned by a 911 call, arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4iZX_0k4gkwgs00
Wreckage is seen at the spot where an Occidental family's home was crushed by a tree. (Jessica Garrison / Los Angeles Times)

The call came in at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, and the Occidental Fire Department was dispatched to the mobile home on the 2800 block of Joy Road, said Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

But there was nothing to be done. The Tocchinis' son, whom they called “Goldie” because, according to his grandmother Aileen Tocchini, he brings “so much joy and happiness to everybody,” was dead.

After fire officials unsuccessfully attempted CPR, the toddler was pronounced deceased at 5:48 p.m.

A few hours later, a second redwood snapped and also struck the family’s property. It killed the family cat, Leo, Aileen Tocchini said, a pet who had been a particular favorite of her grandson.

The day after the accident, Aileen and Aisha Tocchini stood in the misty dripping rain, beneath a canopy of towering redwoods in front of their destroyed home, as if trying to make some sense of it. Around them, workers looked for what could be salvaged.

Aileen Tocchini said Aeon was a child of particular joy. “His life was a shining light,” she said, collapsing into tears.

A GoFundMe page created by Liz Haskins, Aeon's aunt, had raised more than $42,000 for funeral costs and help for the family.

On an average day, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office gets 70 to 80 emergency calls, but the storm caused havoc, Valencia said. "Yesterday, within a 24-hour period, we received 445 911 calls for service."

The storm spurred an evacuation warning for some other areas of Sonoma County. Efforts to relocate residents highlighted how many people live off the grid in mobile homes and trailers in the area, said Lynda Hopkins, Sonoma County supervisor for District 5. Unlike in 2019, when floods also hit the area, officials are "struggling to find places to put folks" who need emergency relocation.

A second storm-related death occurred when a woman's car crashed after hydroplaning in the Solano County city of Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said. The Fairfield resident, 19, was killed in the one-car crash on Vanden Road.

The department said the road was partly flooded "due to heavy rain pummeling the area." The victim was driving east when "she encountered a patch of standing water and hydroplaned, losing control of the vehicle before colliding into a utility pole."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River

Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka

EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from water in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
BAY POINT, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet

According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout

The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Falling redwood kills infant in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY – Wednesday's strong storm has turned deadly after a redwood tree fell onto a Sonoma County home, killing an infant inside.According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the community of Occidental around 5:30 p.m."One of our major incidents was a redwood falling into a house up on Joy Road and we had a fatality up there of an infant," said Chief Ronald Lunardi of the Occidental Volunteer Fire Department. "A 1- to 2-year-old infant. There was a husband, wife and the baby in the residence.""When I first arrived on scene, a frantic father came out...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation.  A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation 
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River

SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search on for driver in deadly wrong-way hit-and-run collision on I-280

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a wrong-way, head-on hit-and-run collision on southbound I-280 in San Francisco early Friday morning that left one person dead.According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a report of an incident just before 2 a.m. on I-280 near the Geneva Avenue and Ocean Avenue exits. A black Lexus SUV that was involved in a rollover crash was found  blocking the left two lanes of northbound I-280. A Honda Civic was found on the opposite side of the freeway in the southbound direction, blocking the two right lanes. CHP...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
501K+
Followers
78K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy