Related
WSAV-TV
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
WSAV-TV
South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike makes masks necessary in some counties
44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike …. 44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah...
WSAV-TV
California faces floods, mudslides as powerful storms wallop the state
(NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of Californians remain without power Monday as residents face flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state. Evacuation orders were issued for those living in and around the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, Nexstar’s KTLA...
WSAV-TV
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
(THE CONVERSATION) California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of...
WSAV-TV
Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat
We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah...
WSAV-TV
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck: ‘He’s been super chill’
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut family who discovered a black bear hibernating under their deck has welcomed the animal to stay — as long as the bear remains a respectful tenant. A little over a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were in their backyard when...
WSAV-TV
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
