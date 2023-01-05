ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
WSAV-TV

California faces floods, mudslides as powerful storms wallop the state

(NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of Californians remain without power Monday as residents face flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state. Evacuation orders were issued for those living in and around the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, Nexstar’s KTLA...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat

We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy