Herndon, VA

restonnow.com

Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
STERLING, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — "The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: 'Don't stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'" [Patch]
FAIRFAX, VA
restonnow.com

What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon

The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County's comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
HERNDON, VA

