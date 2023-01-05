Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Duren's status is currently in limbo after Detroit's center was listed with right ankle soreness. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, expect Isaiah Stewart to see more minutes at the five if Duren is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with left shoulder soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Heat list Caleb Martin (quad) as doubtful on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. After Martin was forced to sit on Friday with a quad ailment, the 27-year old appears unlikely to suit up against the Nets. Expect Haywood Highsmith to play more with Miami's first unit if Martin is out.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to left hamstring tightness. Now, he has been ruled out entirely for Saturday's contest due to the injury. Doug McDermott and Malaki Branham should see an increase in work.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso will not be available after he was ruled out with an ankle ailment. Expect Coby White to log more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 447.1 minutes...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) active for Raiders' Week 18 matchup versus Kansas City
According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) is available for Week 18's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacobs will suit up for the Raiders' season finale despite missing practice time for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 20.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) is questionable for Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gabe Vincent (knee, probable) and Victor Oladipo will have more minutes available if Lowry is ruled out. Vincent would be the favorite to replace Lowry in the lineup. Tyler Herro (Achilles) is also questionable, so Lowry could see an uptick in usage if he's in and Herro is out.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
