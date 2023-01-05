Read full article on original website
Related
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Shares a “Terrifying” Health Update: “There’s No Way Around It”
In a RHOP preview, Gizelle tells Robyn about her “painful” biopsy and how her health battle is far from over. Gizelle Bryant is opening up about a health issue that totally “caught [her] off guard.”. In a preview of the January 8 episode of The Real Housewives...
bravotv.com
So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend
Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
bravotv.com
Riley Burruss Was Photographed in a Recording Studio and Now We Have Questions
Riley's visit to a recording studio prompted Brooks Marks to ask her to "drop the album." Is Riley Burruss following in her mom's famous musical footsteps already?!. The Real Housewives of Atlanta kid, who is the eldest daughter of longtime cast member and Xscape songstress Kandi Burruss, got fans talking when she posted a photo of her sitting behind a mixing board at an Atlanta recording studio.
bravotv.com
Dennis McKinley’s New Year’s Eve 2023 Date Revealed (PICS)
The RHOA ex has been spending time with a special girl and we have the details. Dennis McKinley spent New Year’s Eve with the most special girl in his life, his daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. And Dennis shared a sweet moment from his hangout session with his kid on...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours
Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, Tori Roloff.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback
Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show. The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her,...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals She Will ‘Definitely’ Be Done on TV Soon and Slams ‘Misconceptions’ About Show
Using her voice. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed the “misconceptions” about the TLC show and shared her plans to end her reality TV career. While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 27, Tori, 31, was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Reunite With Audrey and Jeremy at Holiday Party Amid Family Drama
Home for the holidays! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff reunited with Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff at their Christmas party amid the ongoing family drama. Tori, 31, and Audrey, 31, shared videos and photos via their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 17, from...
Comments / 0