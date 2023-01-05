Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer
200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape.
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
Pascual Martin Diego, an 85-year-old pedestrian, was struck by a car on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach and died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
'I’ll search to the ends of the earth for her': Riviera Beach father pleading for answers about missing 11-year-old daughter
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A father is pleading for answers tonight about his missing 11-year-old daughter. Jaliyah Williams hasn’t returned home since she vanished from her bus stop in Riviera Beach last Thursday. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. “I’ll search to the ends of the...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
WPBF News 25
Chilly nights ahead
We’ve got a pleasant but cool night here in South Florida, and low temperatures will drop into the low 60s along the Palm Beach County coast and the 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland. Skies will be clear, and winds will be light out of the northwest. On...
Boat Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital
County fire rescue crews were sent to the South Bay Boat Ramp on Sunday to respond to reports of an open water incident.
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
WPBF News 25
'Still a long road to go': Boynton Beach hit-and-run victim out of ICU as search for driver continues
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Prayer vigil for Bernard Wright. Delray Medical Center doctors and family members said Bernard Wright, who was hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach, is now out of the intensive care unit. Wright is still receiving treatment at the facility, according to the staff.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
