West Palm Beach, FL

southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer

200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Chilly nights ahead

We’ve got a pleasant but cool night here in South Florida, and low temperatures will drop into the low 60s along the Palm Beach County coast and the 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland. Skies will be clear, and winds will be light out of the northwest. On...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL

