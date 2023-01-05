ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Waterfront Park nominated in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park has been nominated for a national competition celebrating America's riverside parks. Waterfront Park is one of 20 parks in the running for the "Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards." Last year, Waterfront Park placed fourth in the national competition...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Muhammad Ali Center to offer free admission on MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That Monday, January 16, the center will offer hourly viewings of King's "I Have A Dream" speech and host a panel of students who will speak about King and Ali's legacies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy