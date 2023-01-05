Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
Waterfront Park nominated in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park has been nominated for a national competition celebrating America's riverside parks. Waterfront Park is one of 20 parks in the running for the "Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards." Last year, Waterfront Park placed fourth in the national competition...
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
wdrb.com
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
Muhammad Ali Center to offer free admission on MLK Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That Monday, January 16, the center will offer hourly viewings of King's "I Have A Dream" speech and host a panel of students who will speak about King and Ali's legacies.
Wave 3
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Discussion over book depicting same-sex marriage read to children takes heated turn at Floyd County Library
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — “Excuse me, please be respectful.”. It was a call to order after a board of trustees meeting, that brought out more than 100 people at the Floyd County Library in New Albany, took a heated turn. The meeting happened after a book depicting same-sex...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0