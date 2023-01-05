Read full article on original website
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden...
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
Cognite Appoints Four Global Leaders to Fuel Market Momentum
AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced four appointments to lead the company’s scaling efforts for its next stage of growth. Cognite’s new executive leaders are Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer (CPO); Paul Lightfoot, SVP of User Experience; Emmanuelle Camus, President of Cognite EMEA; and Liat Berger, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These leaders held roles of increasing responsibility at Red Hat, Microsoft, Amazon, PTC, and Aker Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/ L-R Liat Berger, CHRO; Moe Tanabian, CPO; Emmanuelle Camus, President EMEA; Paul Lightfoot, SVP UX (Photo: Business Wire)
