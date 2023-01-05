Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX
02-15 min: Interview with Chris Benjamin, VP Interior Design, Stellantis. Talking Ram Revolution EV Concept reveal at CES. 20-30: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, race writer, Hagerty. Talking Andretti Cadillac F1 team; Ken Block RIP. 30-33: Ad Break. 33-40: More with Cole Smith. 40-45: Interview with Matt Anderson, Historian, The...
From service to retail, here's how the 'metaverse' is reshaping the auto industry
Las Vegas — It's not science fiction anymore. Car owners may soon have their vehicles serviced with the help of augmented reality, and they may soon explore a virtual world while charging their electric vehicles. And get ready for an otherworldly shopping experience. The "metaverse" — or virtual reality...
